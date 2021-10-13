Teacher of the Week: Olivia Haley from H.B. Sugg Elementary School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for October 13 is Olivia Haley from H.B. Sugg Elementary School.

Haley is from Rockingham and moved to Greenville in 2015 to attend ECU. She majored in elementary education and says she loved every minute of it.

During her senior year, Haley was placed in a kindergarten class at H.B. Sugg Elementary in Farmville for an internship. She says it was the best experience and solidified her love for teaching.

Haley began her teaching career in first grade during the 2019-2020 school year before switching to kindergarten. She says teaching through the pandemic has not been the easiest, but “we have had some of the best times together as a class and a school. I am incredibly thankful for my team who helps me daily and all of the support we have.”

The person who nominated Ms. Haley wrote, “I would like to nominate Olivia Haley, a kindergarten teacher at H.B. Sugg Elementary for WITN’s Teacher of the Week. Ms. Haley is a second year teacher who is kind, compassionate, and loves her students. Ms. Haley takes the time to build loving and meaningful relationships with her students and their families.

Throughout the pandemic, Ms. Haley has found ways to engage her students in learning that has been effective and fun for her students. She hosts live Zoom sessions regularly, which allows her and her students time to connect with each other, which is absolutely crucial during virtual learning.

My daughter, Aubrey Walker, was quarantined during the 100th day of school celebration and Ms. Haley immediately sent us links to live Zooms so that Aubrey could still participate in the special day. Then, she dropped off goodies and activities on our doorstep so that Aubrey would have them on the actual “100th Day” (just like the other students).

Ms. Haley is a phenomenal teacher who is passionate about teaching and passionate about her students. H.B. Sugg Elementary is lucky to have a teacher like Ms. Haley. Please consider Ms. Olivia Haley as a nominee for WITN’s Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Ms. Haley!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.