Advertisement

Protest held outside Cherry Point against vaccine mandates

Cherry Point vaccine mandate protest
Cherry Point vaccine mandate protest(Cherry Point)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A protest against vaccine mandates is happening outside of the main gate at Cherry Point.

Federal workers who say they should have a choice on whether or not they get vaccinated gathered Wednesday morning as early as 6:30 a.m. WITN’s Stacia Strong says there were about a handful of workers at the protest.

The workers signed a petition and sent it to Congressman Greg Murphy.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon issued a vaccine mandate for military members. Hundreds of thousands of military members remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccination as the deadlines approach.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Freedom Fountain gets 'soaped'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain filled with soap overnight
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing the clouds; Warming the temps
Organization speaks on domestic violence education, prevention
Organization speaks on domestic violence education, prevention
Drive-up flu clinic held in Washington
Drive-up flu clinic held in Washington