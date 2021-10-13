Protest held outside Cherry Point against vaccine mandates

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A protest against vaccine mandates is happening outside of the main gate at Cherry Point.

Federal workers who say they should have a choice on whether or not they get vaccinated gathered Wednesday morning as early as 6:30 a.m. WITN’s Stacia Strong says there were about a handful of workers at the protest.

The workers signed a petition and sent it to Congressman Greg Murphy.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon issued a vaccine mandate for military members. Hundreds of thousands of military members remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccination as the deadlines approach.

