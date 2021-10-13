Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When will you hear thunder after lightning

Lightning always comes first, but how long will it take before thunder arrives
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning is a discharge of electricity which is so hot it briefly expands a thin strip of air so fast it creates sound. This sound is thunder. Thunder is harmless, but lightning is not. Whenever you hear thunder, get indoors. So, take a look at the trivia question below and make your choice.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 13
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 13(WITN)

You are basically comparing the speed of light to the speed of sound. Light is faster, so it takes some time for thunder to arrive. No hints on this one. Good luck. See the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 13
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 13(WITN)

It takes 5 seconds for thunder to travel 1 mile. So for the question, a lightning strike 2 miles away, thunder will arrive in 10 seconds. If you ever see lightning and hear thunder in less than 5 seconds, the lightning strike was within a mile of you. Always seek shelter inside from a thunderstorm.

