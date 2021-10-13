Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When will you hear thunder after lightning
Lightning always comes first, but how long will it take before thunder arrives
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning is a discharge of electricity which is so hot it briefly expands a thin strip of air so fast it creates sound. This sound is thunder. Thunder is harmless, but lightning is not. Whenever you hear thunder, get indoors. So, take a look at the trivia question below and make your choice.
You are basically comparing the speed of light to the speed of sound. Light is faster, so it takes some time for thunder to arrive. No hints on this one. Good luck. See the answer below.
It takes 5 seconds for thunder to travel 1 mile. So for the question, a lightning strike 2 miles away, thunder will arrive in 10 seconds. If you ever see lightning and hear thunder in less than 5 seconds, the lightning strike was within a mile of you. Always seek shelter inside from a thunderstorm.
