Pet of the Week: Jeep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is hoping to cruise on in to your heart.

Jeep is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who is filled to the brim with love. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he has been in a foster home for a couple of weeks and has a way of charming everyone he meets. They say Jeep loves everything and everyone.

Volunteers say Jeep also loves to play with his toys, sniff around, nap and cuddle. They say he is quickly learning to be on his best behavior and is loving the tricks his foster parents are teaching him.

Throughout the month of October, Capital Subaru of Greenville will be donating $100 to the humane society for every pet adopted.

If you are interested in Jeep or any of the pets with the humane society, click here.

