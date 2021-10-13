Advertisement

Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead

John Daw mugshot
John Daw mugshot(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a shooting on Monday that killed a 27-year-old man.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old John Daw, of Stantonsburg, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Deputies say at about 12:23 a.m. Monday, they responded to a call in Stantonsburg of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Austin Harris, of Fremont, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say after investigating, they found out Daw and Harris had been arguing in a yard when they started physically fighting, and Daw pulled out a handgun and shot Harris.

Daw was arrested and jailed on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. on a $35,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight
N.C. State Fair officials weigh Chris Rodebaugh's pumpkin
Heaviest pumpkin and watermelon ever recorded at N.C. State Fair
Raeford Bell
DEPUTIES: Man arrested for setting girlfriend on fire
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID-19: Number of people in hospital continues 41 day decline