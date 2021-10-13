Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a shooting on Monday that killed a 27-year-old man.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old John Daw, of Stantonsburg, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Deputies say at about 12:23 a.m. Monday, they responded to a call in Stantonsburg of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Austin Harris, of Fremont, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say after investigating, they found out Daw and Harris had been arguing in a yard when they started physically fighting, and Daw pulled out a handgun and shot Harris.

Daw was arrested and jailed on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. on a $35,000 secured bond.

