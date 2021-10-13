Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: The need for sunglasses returns

Drier and warmer weather is returning to the East
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: An overall dry and sunny pattern is set to settle into place for the later part of the week. Temperatures will remain comfortable Wednesday with more areas having highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Increasing sunshine will bring warmer temps for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will approach as we get into the weekend. A few showers will be possible with the front Saturday evening. The passage of this front will drop highs by a solid ten to fifteen degrees from Saturday to Sunday which will make ENC feel much more Fall-like. High pressure should then take control and give us a lovely stretch of weather through the middle of next week.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast keeps us well above the frost level.

The tropics are remaining quiet with a disturbance east of The Bahamas given a 10 percent of development. Upper level winds are not favorable for this system to form.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warmer. High of 80. Wind: North 6. Overnight low: 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 83. Light north wind. Overnight low: 62.

Friday

Sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind: SW 5-10. Overnight low 66

