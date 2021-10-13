Advertisement

James Sprunt Community College honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic heritage celebration at James Sprunt Community College
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Student services at James Sprunt Community College hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Wednesday.

Staff put together a display of different items paying respect to Hispanic literature and signature pieces of clothing from Hispanic culture.

Students in one of the college’s Hispanic cosmetology classes got together to wear huipiles and other dresses from their respective countries.

“I’m from Mexico. We have different traditions as you can see. Some of them have on blue because they’re from Honduras. We have also from Mexico and Guatemala,” said Daniela Posadas, a student in the cosmetology course.

Shakeena White, vice president of student services, spoke on the importance the campus places on diversity and inclusion.

“We are all a big family here at James Sprunt Community College and celebrating the diversity of our student population just really helps us to understand our cultures and how, in many ways, we share a lot of similarities.”

Shakeena White, vice president of student services

Posadas spoke about how prideful she and other students felt in sharing their heritage and culture with the rest of the campus.

“It’s an honor to show where we’re from, our traditions. Every one of us come from different cultures and it comes with different meanings. We feel really proud about it because we’re being noticed and everyone learns something new. So I guess the people from here, Duplin County, they’re learning about our culture and they probably like some things.”

Daniela Posadas, student at James Sprunt Community College

