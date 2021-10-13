Advertisement

Jacksonville Freedom Fountain filled with soap overnight

Freedom Fountain gets 'soaped'
Freedom Fountain gets 'soaped'(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville was filled with soap overnight.

Drivers passing the fountain Wednesday morning tell WITN that the fountain is filled to the brim with soap bubbles. Crews arrived around 8:15 a.m. to begin the clean-up process.

WITN has reached out to the city and police for more information.

