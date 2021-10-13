Heaviest pumpkin and watermelon ever recorded at N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Competitions at the North Carolina State Fair are breaking records.

A press release from the state fair press office says two records were set in the giant pumpkin and watermelon competitions.

Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia, set a site record with a 1,965.5 pound pumpkin.

Chris Rodebaugh with his pumpkin (N.C. State Fair Press Office)

Andrew Vial of Liberty, North Carolina, set a site record for his 341 pound watermelon, which was just nine pounds less than the world record, according to the press release.

Andrew Vial with his watermelon (N.C. State Fair Press Office)

“These growers face many obstacles when growing giant fruit,” N.C. State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said. “Excessive heat, drought, too much rain, impacts from local wildlife can all impact these giants. Just getting to the fair with a giant pumpkin or watermelon can be an adventure and achievement and we applaud all our winners today,” Yelverton continued.

The competition is endorsed by The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization that promotes growing giant vegetables. It is sponsored by AgriSupply.

The press release says the top three winners in pumpkins take home between $1.50 and $3 per pound. The top three winners in watermelons are awarded between $3 and $6 per pound.

The 2021 N.C. State Fair will take place from Oct. 14-24 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. More information can be found here.

