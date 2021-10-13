Advertisement

Havelock police chief named assistant city manager in New Bern

Marvin Williams named Assistant City Manager of New Bern
Marvin Williams named Assistant City Manager of New Bern(City of New Bern)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The City of New Bern has hired current Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams as Assistant City Manager.

Williams has been the Police Chief in Havelock since February 2018. He will start his new position in November.

The City of New Bern says after a thorough process to review 40 resumes, Chief Williams stood out with his broad experience in executive level management, law enforcement, local government, and his service to diverse civilian and military populations.

Williams says, “I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving eastern North Carolina. I look forward to supporting and continuing to develop the city’s workforce, and I am anxious to work together with the Board and the New Bern community to strategize, align and achieve our priorities.”

Williams annual salary will be $135,000.

