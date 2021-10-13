Advertisement

Greenville missing teen jailed a day prior as Jane Doe in church break-in

Aijanae Hedges
Aijanae Hedges(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager that police in Greenville said was missing Wednesday was arrested a day prior by the sheriff’s office after deputies said she broke into a church.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Aijanae Hedges, 19, of Greenville, was booked into the jail on Tuesday as a Jane Doe because she wouldn’t give her name to deputies and had no identification.

Eventually, deputies figured out her identity, and Greenville police provided an update that she had been found.

Deputies said that they believe Hedges broke into Parker’s Chapel Church on Old Pactolus Road Tuesday afternoon.

Hedges has been charged with breaking and entering a place of worship and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

She’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Hispanic heritage celebration at James Sprunt Community College
James Sprunt Community College honors Hispanic Heritage Month
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer and brighter days ahead
John Daw mugshot
Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight