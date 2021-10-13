Greenville missing teen jailed a day prior as Jane Doe in church break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager that police in Greenville said was missing Wednesday was arrested a day prior by the sheriff’s office after deputies said she broke into a church.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Aijanae Hedges, 19, of Greenville, was booked into the jail on Tuesday as a Jane Doe because she wouldn’t give her name to deputies and had no identification.

Eventually, deputies figured out her identity, and Greenville police provided an update that she had been found.

Deputies said that they believe Hedges broke into Parker’s Chapel Church on Old Pactolus Road Tuesday afternoon.

Hedges has been charged with breaking and entering a place of worship and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

She’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

