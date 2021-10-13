Four arrested, one wanted for selling fentanyl and cocaine in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people were arrested in Elizabeth City on drug-related charges.

A press release from the Albemarle Drug Task Force says Jermaine Armstrong was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Over one and a half ounces of fentanyl, almost three ounces of cocaine and a gun were found when Armstrong was arrested, according to the task force.

The ADTF says Alan Mitchell was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs, maintaining a place to store a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deanna Evans was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs and Ronald Dashiell Jr. was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs, according to the ADTF.

The ADTF says Miguel Williams has outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II drugs.

Anyone with information on Williams’ location should call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.

The press release says the Albemarle Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

