Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man arrested for setting girlfriend on fire

Raeford Bell
Raeford Bell(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was jailed in Duplin County Monday for dousing his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Raeford Bell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

We’re told the victim suffered severe burns over a large part of her body.

Deputies say they received a call from a 47-year-old female in the Mount Olive area explaining her boyfriend attacked her.

Bell has been jailed on a $1 million secured bond. Deputies say more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

John Daw mugshot
Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight
N.C. State Fair officials weigh Chris Rodebaugh's pumpkin
Heaviest pumpkin and watermelon ever recorded at N.C. State Fair
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID-19: Number of people in hospital continues 41 day decline