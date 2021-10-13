DEPUTIES: Man arrested for setting girlfriend on fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was jailed in Duplin County Monday for dousing his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Raeford Bell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

We’re told the victim suffered severe burns over a large part of her body.

Deputies say they received a call from a 47-year-old female in the Mount Olive area explaining her boyfriend attacked her.

Bell has been jailed on a $1 million secured bond. Deputies say more charges are pending.

