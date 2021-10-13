DEPUTIES: Man arrested for setting girlfriend on fire
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was jailed in Duplin County Monday for dousing his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Raeford Bell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
We’re told the victim suffered severe burns over a large part of her body.
Deputies say they received a call from a 47-year-old female in the Mount Olive area explaining her boyfriend attacked her.
Bell has been jailed on a $1 million secured bond. Deputies say more charges are pending.
