COVID-19: Number of people in hospital continues 41 day decline

Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on the decline.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 continues to drop in North Carolina while daily deaths remain high.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports hospitalizations slid to 2,277 statewide, down from a recent high of 3,815 on September 2nd.

Those in ICU remain steady at 617, down from 955 on September 13th.

DHHS said there were 97 new deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 17,330.

State health officials say new cases continue a month-long decline with 3,239 additional cases reported on Wednesday.

