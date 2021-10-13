Advertisement

Chase after attempted robbery at credit union leads to three arrests

Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a Greenville credit union.

Greenville police say they received a report of an attempted robbery at State Employees Credit Union on Charles Boulevard.

Officers say they spotted what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. A chase then followed before the car crashed into a light pole on Smythewyck Drive in front of the ABC store.

Sample HTML block

Three people ran from the car, and all of them were caught, one being arrested behind Basil’s Restaurant.

As this is a developing story, stay with WITN and WITN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Hispanic heritage celebration at James Sprunt Community College
James Sprunt Community College honors Hispanic Heritage Month
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer and brighter days ahead
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight
N.C. State Fair officials weigh Chris Rodebaugh's pumpkin
Heaviest pumpkin and watermelon ever recorded at N.C. State Fair