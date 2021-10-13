Chase after attempted robbery at credit union leads to three arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a Greenville credit union.

Greenville police say they received a report of an attempted robbery at State Employees Credit Union on Charles Boulevard.

Officers say they spotted what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. A chase then followed before the car crashed into a light pole on Smythewyck Drive in front of the ABC store.

Three people ran from the car, and all of them were caught, one being arrested behind Basil’s Restaurant.

