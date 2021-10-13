Advertisement

Chapel Hill granddaughter, boyfriend charged in 88-year-old’s death

Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and Nicasio Antonio Guzman, 22, are charged in the death of Elizabeth...
Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and Nicasio Antonio Guzman, 22, are charged in the death of Elizabeth Morris Adkins.(Danvilleva.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, V.A. (AP) - Authorities say a granddaughter and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 88-year-old Virginia woman.

The Danville Register and Bee reports Danville police say Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and Nicasio Antonio Guzman, 22, are charged in the death of Elizabeth Morris Adkins, who was found dead in her home on Sunday morning.

Johnson and Guzman are both from Chapel Hill, NC. A statement from police said the department couldn’t comment on a possible motive because the investigation is ongoing.

Johnson and Guzman are jailed without bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: The need for sunglasses returns
Jeep
Pet of the Week: Jeep
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain filled with soap overnight
Cherry Point vaccine mandate protest
Protest held outside Cherry Point against vaccine mandates