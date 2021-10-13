Advertisement

Organization speaks on domestic violence education, prevention

Domestic violence safety plan
Domestic violence safety plan
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local advocates say since the pandemic started, the number of cases of domestic violence has tripled.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 35.2% of North Carolina women and 30.3% of North Carolina men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

Local advocates say not only have domestic violence numbers increased in our state, but the severity of these cases has also gotten worse with the main component of abuse being power and control.

A local Eastern North Carolina organization says this is an important topic to talk about because the signs sometimes go unrecognized.

Domestic violence can include many things, such as financial abuse, emotional abuse, isolation, shaming, blaming, physical abuse, using children against someone and so much more.

SAFE in Lenoir County offers a safe haven for those who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence.

Erin Passailaigue, the SAFE in Lenoir County executive director, says it’s hard for a lot of people to leave domestic violence situations, and that the average person leaves 7 times before they leave for good.

For those who need either guidance, support, or just someone to listen, you can call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit https://www.safeinlenoir-greene.org/index.html or https://ncadv.org/.

