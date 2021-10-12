Advertisement

Washington County school board discusses next steps for Pines Elementary School

Pines Elementary School closed indefinitely due to problems with its air quality.
Pines Elementary School closed indefinitely due to problems with its air quality.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County school board is discussing the next steps about what to do with an elementary school building that closed indefinitely earlier this year.

Pines Elementary School shut down after an air quality report revealed high levels of mold, among other issues, in the building.

At a meeting Monday night, County manager Curtis Potter says the school board told county commissioners they would like to conduct a district wide study to survey all of the county facilities. After that, suggestions would be made on how to best move forward.

Potter says the school board also recommended tearing down Pines Elementary School and replacing it with a new facility, but no decision was made.

