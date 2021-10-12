Toys for Tots applications open now, donations to begin next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season is just around the corner and Toys for Tots is now accepting applications for families requesting toys this year.

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families only submit one application.

Organizers say it is important that families do not apply online, as they will not be contacted.

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

WITN remains the designated toy drop-off for Toys for Tots this year.

Those wishing to donate toys can do so beginning Nov. 8. The last day to drop off toys will be Dec. 2.

