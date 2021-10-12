Advertisement

Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer

Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche Motorsports on U.S. 264 just outside of Washington.(Avalanche Motorsports photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating the theft of outboard boat motors from a Beaufort County watercraft dealer.

Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche Motorsports on U.S. 264 just outside of Washington.

Deputies say thieves got away with 10 motors and they have found similar crimes reported in South Carolina at dealers in Beaufort, Charleston, and North Charleston.

Avalanche general manager Todd Myers said two of the motors were Mercury 400 horsepower which go for $35,000 apiece, while the others were Yamaha 300 horsepower motors.

Myers says four of the motors were customer-owned and in for service, while the others had been sold to waiting customers.

The thefts happened sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.(Avalanche Motorsports photo)

He said thieves drove through the edge of their lot in between bushes and covered up surveillance cameras facing the back of the building. Myers said the thieves were caught on their cameras in front of the business.

The general manager said in addition to the outboards, they took rigging and marine electronics on the boats, as well as a 6-1/2 by 14-foot utility trailer. He thinks they may have loaded up that trailer with the stolen loot.

If you have any information on the thefts you’re urged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

