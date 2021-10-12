Advertisement

State Labor Department fines Mount Olive company after worker death

The accident happened as workers were installing a flag pole.
The accident happened as workers were installing a flag pole.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state is citing a Mount Olive company after one worker was electrocuted and two others injured back in April.

The fatality happened as workers were putting up a flag pole in front of Cashwell & Jones on Highway 55 outside of Mount Olive.

The state Labor Department said it found two serious violations against the company and fined them $9,000.

Cashwell & Jones, and their parent company, Harvey Fertilizer and Gas, have 15 days to pay the fine, request an informal conference with the Labor Department, or appeal the fine.

