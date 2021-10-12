Sports Spotlight - Bear Grass Charter cross country runner Omari Brown proving to be a natural

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter cross country has a natural in their ranks. Sophomore Omari Brown is brand new to the sport but quickly becoming one of the best around. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I never considered cross country until practicing for basketball. I started cross country to work on my endurance,” Bear Grass Charter sophomore Omari Brown, “I’ve actually started having fun with it.”

Bear Grass Charter sophomore Omari Brown’s first season running cross country has brought out the competitor in him.

“He is very intense,” says Bear Grass Charter head coach Maren Modlin.

“I didn’t really think that it was going to be competitive,” says Brown, “until I saw other people were getting into it more. So I became more competitive.”

He’s finished first or second at almost all of the team’s meets so far this season.

“You just have to try to figure out how good your opponents are,” Omari says, “And then try to get better.”

“Setting goals and he keeps meeting them,” says Modlin.

They feel if he continues to run down goals, he might turn into one of the state’s best distance runners by the time his high school career ends.

“I think that he could get to 15. I think that would be a good one,” says Modlin, “I was looking at some of the state averages today and I think that would be a good one for senior year.”

Omari has also learned how special the running community can be. He fits right in.

“You make some friends while you’re running even though you’re supposed to be going against each other,” Omari says, “Along the way you just have fun with it.”

“Very good with the other teams. I’ve gotten emails from other coaches on other teams that he’s gone back and helped one of their runner said he got hurt,” says Modlin, “So just an all-around good kid.”

It’s opened a door to the freedom only experienced on the run.

“Mostly just like running and feeling the wind,” says Brown, “I just clear my mind and run.”

