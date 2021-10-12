Advertisement

South Creek Middle School receives $20,000 STEM grant

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina middle school is receiving $20,000 in STEM education grant funding from a local manufacturer.

South Creek Middle School in Martin County was presented with a check Tuesday from Flagstone Foods.

The company has a plant in Robersonville near the school and is a large-scale manufacturer of trail mixes.

The grant money is being used to fund a program called Project Lead The Way and will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in fields like aerospace, computer science, and energy and environmental solutions.

Tony Hinton with Flagstone Foods says a lot of their employees have kids and the grant is a way to invest in their current and future staff.

“A lot of those students go here and if we can train them up now for the future, they may want to stay here right. Because we have those types of jobs in our facility.”

Tony Hinton of Flagstone Foods

Flagstone has over 450 employees at the Robersonville plant.

