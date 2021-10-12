Advertisement

POLICE: ECU student missing, possibly without medication

Cameron Dixon
Cameron Dixon(Greenville Police Department Facebook page)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 20-year-old East Carolina University student has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Greenville police say Cameron Dixon was last seen at The Bower Apartments around 2 a.m.

We’re told Dixon reportedly suffers from seizures and may not have his medication with him.

Police say Dixon went for a walk around ECU’s campus and was upset when he last spoke with a family member a little before 9 a.m.

Dixon is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, thin, has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If anyone has information relating to Dixon’s disappearance, they should call Greenville Police at 252-329-4300.

