Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12
Devon Clark | Arthur Jackson
Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock

Latest News

New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
(Source: Gray News)
Death investigation underway in Goldsboro
ECU Alert system to conduct test