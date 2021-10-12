Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Average snowfall in Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - I know it is only Autumn, but the first snow of the season is falling on the Rocky Mountains and it got me thinking ahead to our winter season. Check out the trivia question below and see if you know what our average snowfall is every year.

If you have been in Eastern NC for many winters, you know the 10 inch average amount is probably too high and you would be correct. No more hints. Take a guess and look below to see how you did.

Yes, Greenville averages 4 inches per year with December averaging close to 1 inch, January 2 inches, and February 1 inch. Of course, it has snowed outside of these traditional winter months, but no other month averages an inch or more. If you are wondering about other parts of Eastern NC. Rocky Mount averages 6 inches, New Bern 2 inches, Morehead City 1 inch. You can draw a line northeast and southwest through each of these locations to see how much is average for other areas. - Phillip Williams

