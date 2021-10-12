Advertisement

N.E.W. Salvation Army Celebrates 100th Anniversary, Rocky Mount opening

The Salvation Army - Penny Barnhill Center for Worship and Service opens.
The Salvation Army - Penny Barnhill Center for Worship and Service opens.(The Salvation Army)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The N.E.W. Salvation Army celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday as it opened its new facility in Rocky Mount.

The Penny Barnhill Center for Worship and Service on Hunter Hill Road will service Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson Counties. A building dedication and open house were held Saturday at the facility, which was previously the former office of the Rocky Mount Telegram.

Previously, the Salvation Army’s Rocky Mount office was located on Paul Street and served residents of Nash and Edgecombe Counties since 1957. This new facility marks the first time the organization has served residents of the tri-county region from one location, as the Wilson office closed in December 2020.

Lt. Wayne Meads and his wife, Capt. Claudia Meads took over leadership of the organization’s new regional office in June.

