N.E.W. Salvation Army Celebrates 100th Anniversary, Rocky Mount opening

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The N.E.W. Salvation Army celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday as it opened its new facility in Rocky Mount.

The Penny Barnhill Center for Worship and Service on Hunter Hill Road will service Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson Counties. A building dedication and open house were held Saturday at the facility, which was previously the former office of the Rocky Mount Telegram.

Previously, the Salvation Army’s Rocky Mount office was located on Paul Street and served residents of Nash and Edgecombe Counties since 1957. This new facility marks the first time the organization has served residents of the tri-county region from one location, as the Wilson office closed in December 2020.

“The work of the N.E.W. Salvation Army Advisory Board played a key role in making the dream of bringing the organization into its new building and deserves so much gratitude for its part in making this happen.”

Lt. Wayne Meads and his wife, Capt. Claudia Meads took over leadership of the organization’s new regional office in June.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.