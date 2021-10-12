Neighborhood turns blue in support of deputy shot in line of duty

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A community is showing its support for law enforcement and members are rallying behind a deputy that was shot in the line of duty by changing the color of their outdoor lights to blue.

A week and a half ago, a Craven County deputy was shot in the Crooked Run neighborhood and now residents are showing their support for him.

Blue stands for sanctity and support of law enforcement who sometimes go unrecognized.

“I don’t think that most people realize the majority of firefighters in this country are volunteer-only. They get paid nothing and EMT goes through at least 6 months of school and they start around 10 dollars an hour. You’ve got the police out here risking their lives every day. Not just risking their lives but dealing with psych patients, intoxicated people, with wide variety of nonsense... The blue lights [are] definitely for Deputy Bellingham, but [also] for all first responders.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says deputies were responding to a wellness check Friday, Oct. 1st on Crooked Run Drive.

When they got there, a suspect was in his home and opened fire, hitting one of the deputies, Zach Bellingham, and trapping two other deputies inside.

Michael James, along with many other first responders in the neighborhood, immediately answered the call until others arrived.

“The sacrifices that are made every day by law enforcement are sometimes unrecognized. What I wanted to do was kind of give back and show that even though they came here and they put their lives on the line, it didn’t go unrecognized in this neighborhood. We appreciate [what] they did for us.”

Deputy Bellingham was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and now the neighborhood is lighting the streets with blue to thank law enforcement who responded that day, including Bellingham.

Residents said that over 65% of residents participated in the color change, some even stringing blue lights outside their homes.

Those who couldn’t find blue lights were able to sign a card that is being sent to Deputy Bellingham in the hospital.

Sheriff Hughes said the suspect in the shooting was shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Deputy Bellingham is still at Vidant Medical Center.

