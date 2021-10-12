Advertisement

NCEL 10-11-21

NCEL 10-11-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12
Devon Clark | Arthur Jackson
Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock

Latest News

Northside wins the Anchor Bowl for the 3rd straight time, West Carteret tops White Oak
High School Football - 10/11/21
Neighborhood turns blue in support of deputy shot in line of duty
Neighborhood turns blue in support of deputy shot in line of duty
Powerball Winning Numbers for 10-11-2021 11pm
Powerball 10-11-21
POWERBALL 10/11/21
POWERBALL 10/11/21