MumFeast! to kick off in the streets of downtown New Bern this weekend

MumFeast
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The MumFest family fun is continuing this weekend as the city of New Bern prepares for MumFeast!

Beginning Friday participating restaurants will provide “Feasting in the Streets.” Stores will also join the event to sell unique merchandise on the sidewalks and streets.

The event is scheduled to take place each Friday and Saturday for the rest of the month, beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays and ending at 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

The event is expected to add 7 to 8 “carefully curated artisan and retail vendors each weekend,” according to the MumFest website.

The outdoor dining will also include live musical performances. The mum arch and other mum decorations remain on display throughout the rest of the month as well.

Curbside pickup on South Front Street will be available during MumFeast! for anyone unable to dine in the streets. “Festival-style” food, including funnel cake, fried Oreos, sausage sandwiches, and more, will be available on the corner of South Front and Craven Streets.

MumFeast! Will be held on Middle, Pollock, and Craven streets for the remainder of the month.

For more details regarding the festivities, visit the MumFest website.

