More than 70 ounces of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man and two women were arrested Monday on drug-related charges.

52-year-old Elvin Ballard, of New Bern, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to sell cocaine and resisting a public officer.

30-year-old Ashley Rossi, of New Bern, is charged with drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

32-year-old Haley Rossi Berry, also of New Bern, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Craven County deputies say they, along with New Bern police and the State Bureau of Investigations, had been investigating drug trafficking in New Bern for a month.

They say they used search warrants on homes on Chevy Lane, Briarwood Lane and a rental unit on Trent Road, all in New Bern, and found over 70 ounces of cocaine.

We’re told this amount is about 8,000 dosage units with a street worth of over $300,000.

Deputies tell us Ballard has previous felony convictions for second-degree murder, felony selling schedule II-controlled substance, robbery, and felony breaking and entering.

He is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility on an $8 million secured bond. Berry and Rossi are also in custody.

We’re told the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit helped with the search warrants.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

