Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds departing; Temps climbing

Drier air will filter into the region Tuesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: Clouds will persist into Tuesday morning and a sprinkle or two is possible. An overall dry and sunny pattern, however, is set to settle into place for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will consistently stay above average; topping off in the 80s rather than the more normal upper-70s expected this time of the year. A cold front will approach as we get into the weekend. The passage of this front will drop highs by a solid ten degrees from Saturday to Sunday which will make ENC feel much more Fall-like. High pressure should then take control and give us a lovely stretch of weather.

The first week of November is when we typically see our first frost of the season. The near-term forecast keeps us well above the frost level.

Tuesday

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. High of 78. Wind: NW 8. Overnight low: 62.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 81. Wind: North 6. Overnight low: 61

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
