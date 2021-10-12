Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau receives honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some individuals and businesses in Greenville have been honored for promoting travel to the area.

“Visit Greenville NC” received several awards recently at the North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s Tourism Leadership Conference.

Rachel Whitten, the director of sales and services for Visit Greenville, won the 2021 destination Rising Star Award.

The group as a whole took home the honor of Platinum Award for hosting the 2021 Little League Softball World Series and in recognition for marketing efforts to bring meetings and convention business back to the area.

Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville NC says, “To be recognized by the North Carolina travel industry for excellence validates what we do here in the office but I think it means more when other planners know they are dealing with professionals as well.”

Local restaurant owner Sam Jones took home the Tourism Excellence for Individual Award which recognizes the service and promotion of travel in North Carolina.

