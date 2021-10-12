Advertisement

Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau receives honors

North Carolina Travel Industry Association's Tourism Leadership Conference
North Carolina Travel Industry Association's Tourism Leadership Conference(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some individuals and businesses in Greenville have been honored for promoting travel to the area.

“Visit Greenville NC” received several awards recently at the North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s Tourism Leadership Conference.

Rachel Whitten, the director of sales and services for Visit Greenville, won the 2021 destination Rising Star Award.

The group as a whole took home the honor of Platinum Award for hosting the 2021 Little League Softball World Series and in recognition for marketing efforts to bring meetings and convention business back to the area.

Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville NC says, “To be recognized by the North Carolina travel industry for excellence validates what we do here in the office but I think it means more when other planners know they are dealing with professionals as well.”

Local restaurant owner Sam Jones took home the Tourism Excellence for Individual Award which recognizes the service and promotion of travel in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Latest News

C.M. Eppes Middle School cuts ribbon on its new fitness center
C.M. Eppes Middle School opens new state of the art fitness center
Beaufort lifts mask mandate
Onslow County Museum's Water in the Wood Native American exhibit
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage