Greenville to open new park this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new park is coming to Greenville.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says the city council adopted the Wildwood Park development plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The park will officially open this weekend and feature an observation tower, ropes course, zip lines, playground, boat ramp, mountain bike trail, BMX course, performance stage, wake board area and more.

Good night at our city council meeting! Tonight the council adopted the Wildwood Park Development Plan and it will be... Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Monday, October 11, 2021

Connelly says it will be done in phases and will add a lot of value to the community.

