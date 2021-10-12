Advertisement

Greenville to open new park this weekend

Wildwood Park Development Plan
Wildwood Park Development Plan(Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new park is coming to Greenville.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says the city council adopted the Wildwood Park development plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The park will officially open this weekend and feature an observation tower, ropes course, zip lines, playground, boat ramp, mountain bike trail, BMX course, performance stage, wake board area and more.

Connelly says it will be done in phases and will add a lot of value to the community.

