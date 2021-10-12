Advertisement

Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - What happened to Gabby Petito?

Answers about how the 22-year-old died will be announced Tuesday in Wyoming, but her family thinks one person has all the answers, if police can find him.

“I knew she was gone. As a mom, I knew she was gone,” said Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother.

Petito was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, last month. The FBI said “the manner of death is homicide.”

How is a question the coroner may answer when he shares the results of Petito’s autopsy.

Other answers might not come until police find her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned home to Florida from their cross-country trip without her more than a week before she was reported missing. Then he went missing, too.

Laundrie’s parents said he told them he was going to a Florida nature reserve.

Police said they’d been monitoring him as best they could before he vanished, but at that point, Laundrie hadn’t been charged with anything.

“I mean, the guy goes for a walk in the Carlton Reserve. He’s not wanted for a crime. I mean, what are we, what are we supposed to do? We’re going to go tree to tree, tree to tree, following him back through the woods? I mean, you know, it just wasn’t there with the information we had in this case,” said Josh Taylor, the North Port Police spokesperson.

Laundrie is the subject of a federal arrest warrant accusing him of using someone else’s debit card.

If they find him now, they can take him in. But police say they haven’t found any physical signs of him, and none of the tips from the public have panned out.

“He’s the key. He’s the key to the puzzle,” Nichole Schmidt said.

“Yeah. What happened out there, you know? Until they find him, we won’t know,” said Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt.

“We believe he knows everything,” Nichole Schmidt said.

