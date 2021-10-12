Former substitute teacher explains videos of high school girls working out

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lee Walter is the former substitute teacher who took photos and videos of girls deadlifting at Croatan High School last Thursday.

“It was accidentally on live. I actually only intended to take a quick snapshot and send it to my wife,” said Walter.

Walter said his phone camera was on “live,” which Apple defines as a single photo that is both a still image and, when activated, a short video.

“So I held it for a total of I think three seconds. So the girls did a full rep.”

Walter recalled he then sent the live photo to his wife, Joanne Walter.

“The reason I’m texting her is because I love her. I want to intentionally connect with her and I’m saying good morning.”

The couple explained they both participate in the high-intensity fitness program CrossFit.

“As I’m doing that it hits me, ‘oh cool, we’re deadlifting, this is me and my wife’s thing,’” Walter recalled.

“I feel like it’s a very natural response for him to see something that we’re both very involved in to want to share that with me,” said his wife, Joanne Walter.

According to Carteret County school administrations, Lee is no longer working for the school system.

However, Lee said he had no malicious intent.

“It never entered my mind and part of that is my mindset when it comes to my interaction with young people, I don’t sexualize my interaction, it’s not in my framework at all.”

Walter also said he believes this situation is connected to a conversation he had a few weeks back with another teacher about the abortion debate.

Carteret County Schools said Lee was taken out of the classroom and the sheriff’s office was notified. The school system also said the parents of the students involved were notified too.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has determined no criminal laws were violated and they have referred the matter back to the school system.

