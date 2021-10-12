Former New Bern mayor charged in domestic assault

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The former mayor of New Bern is again under arrest, accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute.

Court documents show that Lee Bettis was charged on Saturday with assault on a female, a misdemeanor.

Warrants say he pushed the woman, causing her to fall. It says Bettis grabbed the woman around the throat and slammed her head on concrete.

As part of his bond, the attorney is not allowed to return to their residence, nor possess any weapons. The judge did allow the two to continue working together at Bettis’ law office.

Tuesday afternoon, the former mayor questioned why WITN was covering his arrest, while the victim said it was a private matter that they would resolve between themselves and not in the public.

Bettis was mayor from 2009 to 2013.

In 2014, he was arrested and found guilty of reckless driving to endanger and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He was sentenced to jail for 90 days.

Bettis was unsuccessful in a bid to return as mayor in 2017.

