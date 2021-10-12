ENC pharmacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drugmaker Merck has asked the Federal Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for its anti-viral COVID-19 pill.

Craven County resident Earl Temple reacted to Merck’s request by saying “I think that’d be a great idea.”

The move makes Merck the very first pharmaceutical company to seek approval following promising phase 3 clinical trials.

Anna Baird, a clinical pharmacist at Realo Drugs in New Bern, explained the drug works by inserting itself into the virus’s genetic material.

“It prevents it from replicating and as the virus replicates that’s when it causes us to become ill. So, when it inserts itself into the RNA, it can no longer replicate and no longer cause us to become sick.”

Baird said the process is similar to other drugs that have been on the market for years like Valtrex, which is used for treating Herpes.

“I think that can be comforting for a lot of patients to know that this is not a new technology, this is not a new idea, it’s something that’s been used successfully against viruses,” she said.

While the COVID-19 vaccine works to keep people from getting the virus in the first place, pretty soon there could be a new way to help those already diagnosed.

“It’s gonna reduce the burden on our healthcare system and keep folks out of the hospital, it gives them a treatment option for home,” Baird said.

Amy Copley is a pharmacist at CarolinaEast Medical Center. She said the pill could be a good option for people who cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine due to health reasons.

If approved, Merck’s anti-viral COVID-19 pill could be available to Americans as early as later this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.