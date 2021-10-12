ECU provides suicide prevention resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU administrators want students to know that mental health and counseling resources are available after a reported suicide and a suicide attempt at UNC-Chapel Hill over the weekend.

UNC canceled classes for a wellness day on campus Tuesday while ECU students are currently on fall break and classes resume Wednesday.

Associate Dean of Students Lauren Thorn says counseling services are available for in person and online students 24 hours a day. She says there’s also an app students can use to video conference or chat with counselors. She says students can meet confidentially with experts one on one or in groups, and that the pandemic has made it harder for many students to recognize concerns.

Thorn says, “Oftentimes it can be very isolating or lonely to feel like I’m the only one dealing with these problems or I’m the only one having them impact me or affect me this way. And so by talking about it or hearing from others actually you’re not alone.”

Students can visit counselingcenter.ecu.edu for a full list of resources.

The university also has separate support options available for staff and faculty as well.

