ECU Alert system to conduct test

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Alert system will conduct a test Tuesday at noon.

The test will assess only portions of the ECU Alert system, including outdoor speakers. People on campus will hear a voice message on the loudspeakers that will identify the alert as a test. Digital screens throughout campus will also run the test.

The university is encouraging faculty, staff and students to download the free safety app LiveSafe. LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to ECU police.

