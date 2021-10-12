Advertisement

ECU Alert system to conduct test

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Alert system will conduct a test Tuesday at noon.

The test will assess only portions of the ECU Alert system, including outdoor speakers. People on campus will hear a voice message on the loudspeakers that will identify the alert as a test. Digital screens throughout campus will also run the test.

The university is encouraging faculty, staff and students to download the free safety app LiveSafe. LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to ECU police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12
Devon Clark | Arthur Jackson
Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Death investigation underway in Goldsboro
Wildwood Park Development Plan
Greenville to open new park this weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds departing; Temps climbing
Northside wins the Anchor Bowl for the 3rd straight time, West Carteret tops White Oak
High School Football - 10/11/21