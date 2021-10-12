Advertisement

Drive-up flu clinic held in Washington

Washington drive-up flu shots
Washington drive-up flu shots(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A site in downtown Washington made it easy for people to get their flu shots Tuesday.

The drive-up flu shot clinic was held at Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center.

No appointments were needed, but it was based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Both the regular flu shot and senior flu shot were available.

Officials say this is a good way to bring the flu vaccine to the community.

Deb Bauer with the senior center says, “The vaccination against the flu is very important especially with members who come to our building because it is very small. We are always in close quarters with each other, but number two, you spread it around to your family and friends.”

Bauer says they try to do the flu shot clinic at least once a year but sometimes get a chance to do it twice.

