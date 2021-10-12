Death investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Goldsboro.

City officials say police were called to Wayne Memorial Drive for a report of a deceased person who was identified as Jermaine Faison of Goldsboro.

Police say the person who reported the crime says he or she was flagged down while driving on Royall Avenue near Wayne Memorial Drive and was asked to help get Faison to the hospital. Officers say the person ended up putting Faison in the car and taking off.

No arrests have been made and officers are currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.