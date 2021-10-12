Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Goldsboro

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Goldsboro.

City officials say police were called to Wayne Memorial Drive for a report of a deceased person who was identified as Jermaine Faison of Goldsboro.

Police say the person who reported the crime says he or she was flagged down while driving on Royall Avenue near Wayne Memorial Drive and was asked to help get Faison to the hospital. Officers say the person ended up putting Faison in the car and taking off.

No arrests have been made and officers are currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12
Devon Clark | Arthur Jackson
Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock

Latest News

ECU Alert system to conduct test
Wildwood Park Development Plan
Greenville to open new park this weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds departing; Temps climbing
Northside wins the Anchor Bowl for the 3rd straight time, West Carteret tops White Oak
High School Football - 10/11/21