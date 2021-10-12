Advertisement

Company fined after worker dies at church construction site

The fall happened at a church youth center on South Caswell Street.
The fall happened at a church youth center on South Caswell Street.(WITN)
Oct. 12, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State labor officials have fined a La Grange construction company after a worker fell to his death while building a church youth center.

JNS Construction was given one serious and one non-serious violation by the North Carolina Department of Labor. They gave the company a $1,650 fine.

The company was working at the La Grange Free Will Baptist Church on May 10th when the 36-year-old worker died after falling from scaffolding at the job site.

The Crib Youth Center is behind the church where contractors were building an addition onto the building at the time.

JNS has 15 days to either pay the fine, appeal it, or ask for an informal conference on the citations.

