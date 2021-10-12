Advertisement

Carteret County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Department of Human Services announced a grim COVID-19 update for the area.

Officials said the county health department received word on Tuesday of three deaths from COVID-19.

Two of the residents who died were in their 50s and one was in their 20s, according to the Carteret County Department of Human Services.

“The staff at the Carteret County Health Department offers our deepest sympathies to everyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, a friend, or neighbor from COVID-19.”

Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver

County health officials say there are 183 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test should call the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550, choose option 3 and schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines can also be found by scheduling an appointment at myspot.nc.gov, or by calling the Carteret County Health Department’s phone number listed above and choosing option 2.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12
Kinston barbershop assault
WHO ARE WE: Three men wanted for Kinston barbershop assault

Latest News

In the wake of her loss, his wife is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic,...
Wife urges everyone 'to not let down your guard' after fully vaccinated husband dies of COVID
Merck
ENC pharmacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works
Nearly all state health care employees received COVID-19 vaccine or exempt
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday