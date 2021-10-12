Carteret County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Department of Human Services announced a grim COVID-19 update for the area.

Officials said the county health department received word on Tuesday of three deaths from COVID-19.

Two of the residents who died were in their 50s and one was in their 20s, according to the Carteret County Department of Human Services.

“The staff at the Carteret County Health Department offers our deepest sympathies to everyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, a friend, or neighbor from COVID-19.”

County health officials say there are 183 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test should call the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550, choose option 3 and schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines can also be found by scheduling an appointment at myspot.nc.gov, or by calling the Carteret County Health Department’s phone number listed above and choosing option 2.

