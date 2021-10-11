Advertisement

Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths

Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved sloths so the zoo renamed the habitat after him.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is renaming its sloth habitat in honor of a little boy who died earlier this year.

Oliver Nicholson and his twin brother, Atticus, were born seven weeks premature on Oct. 11, 2019.

Oliver died during a routine procedure on Feb. 17, 2021.

According to Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father, the toddler was diagnosed with VACTERL association and was in and out of children’s hospitals during his short life. He would have been 2 years old.

“We gave him a stuffed sloth during one of his hospital stays which he adored and slept with every night,” Alex Nicholson explained.

When the Nicholson family learned the Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth was pregnant, the family started a petition to name the baby Oliver.

But the zoo never got to discuss names for the baby sloth as it was delivered stillborn.

Instead, the zoo renamed the sloth habitat to “The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat,” in honor of the little boy who loved sloths.

“We had been in contact with the zoo and had discussed other ways that we could honor Oliver,” said Nicholson. “This tribute will be lasting and means so much. It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share with the 80,000 people who signed our petition.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

Latest News

An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction