Wilson man arrested for series of breaking and entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Saturday morning for a series of breaking and entering that took place across Nash County.

Rocky Mount police say 41-year-old Trabis Alston was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of resisting a public officer.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Rocky Mount police say they were told by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to look out for a white GMC work van with graffiti sprayed on it. Deputies told Rocky Mount police that the person in the van attempted multiple breaking and entering at businesses.

Police say at 3:50 a.m., an alarm call alerted them to La Smoken Tobacco on Jones Road. Upon arrival, they saw the van outside and Alston exiting a broken window of the building.

We’re told Alston ran but was arrested on Brookview Drive.

Alston was jailed in the Nash County Detention Facility on a $30,500 secured bond.

