Advertisement

Wilson man arrested for series of breaking and entering

(WHSV)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Saturday morning for a series of breaking and entering that took place across Nash County.

Rocky Mount police say 41-year-old Trabis Alston was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of resisting a public officer.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Rocky Mount police say they were told by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to look out for a white GMC work van with graffiti sprayed on it. Deputies told Rocky Mount police that the person in the van attempted multiple breaking and entering at businesses.

Police say at 3:50 a.m., an alarm call alerted them to La Smoken Tobacco on Jones Road. Upon arrival, they saw the van outside and Alston exiting a broken window of the building.

We’re told Alston ran but was arrested on Brookview Drive.

Alston was jailed in the Nash County Detention Facility on a $30,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island

Latest News

Onslow County Museum's Water in the Wood Native American exhibit
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
ENC pharamacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works
ENC pharamacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works