WHO ARE WE: Three men wanted for Kinston barbershop assault

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are wanted for an assault that happened at a Kinston barbershop on Friday.

The Kinston Police Department says the trio went into Gifted Hands Barbershop on W Vernon Ave. and assaulted a customer. Police today released two surveillance photos of the attackers.

Kinston police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call their tip line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

