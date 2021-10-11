Advertisement

WHO ARE WE: Three men wanted for Kinston barbershop assault

Kinston barbershop assault
Kinston barbershop assault(Kinston Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are wanted for an assault that happened at a Kinston barbershop on Friday.

The Kinston Police Department says the trio went into Gifted Hands Barbershop on W Vernon Ave. and assaulted a customer. Police today released two surveillance photos of the attackers.

Kinston police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call their tip line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island

Latest News

Greenville police investigate a stabbing
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Devon Clark | Arthur Jackson
Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday
Shakeem Soto
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms