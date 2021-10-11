Advertisement

Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers from the east were killed during a shooting that led to a car crash in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police say Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville and Devon Hargrove, 18, of Tarboro died just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive in Fayetteville.

[Homicide Investigation-Requesting Public's Assistance] UPDATE [Shooting-Vehicle Crash-Homicide Investigation-Victim's...

Posted by Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday, October 10, 2021

A third person in the car was hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police haven’t said what caused the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

