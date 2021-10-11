State COVID-19 cases continue downward trend from Delta spike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Daily cases of COVID-19 are continuing a downhill slide from the massive Delta strain spike seen over the last few months.

State health officials reported Monday that there were 1,786 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Sunday saw 3,467 single-day cases and on Saturday there were 4,236.

Monday’s figure is the lowest number of new daily cases since July 27th when the state recorded 1,754.

The state wouldn’t peak in daily reported cases until September 17th when we saw 7,285.

Hospitalizations continue to tumble as well with 2,152 people receiving care.

That number is the lowest it’s been since 2,013 people were hospitalized on August 8th.

North Carolina has seen 17,207 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.