Star's First Alert Forecast: Cloudy night ahead

Forecast Discussion: A weakening area of low pressure will slowly drift away from the North Carolina coast Monday. Cloud cover will break up later Monday into Tuesday as drier air builds in from the north. Increasing sunshine later this week will lead to warming high termperatures. Highs near 80° on Tuesday will lift to the mid 80s by late week. Our First Alert Outlook for next weekend sees a cold front blowing through overnight Saturday night. This may bring a showers or storms with it before cooler and dry air builds in behind the front. Stay with WITN as we track the progress of this cold front all week.

Monday

Mostly cloudy skies slowly breaking up. Some mist or drizzle and a few isolated coastal showers. High of 77. Rain chance 20%. Wind: NE 8 G 15. Overnight low: 64

Tuesday

Partly sunny. High of 79. Wind: NNW 6. Overnight low: 60

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 82. Wind: NNW 4. Overnight low: 61